Centre To Review COVID Vaccination Program With States, UTs Tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will review the coronavirus vaccination program with all the states and union territories on Friday.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.79 Cr (1,91,79,96,905) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,40,71,663 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 Cr (3,22,66,248) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus infections with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

India’s active caseload now stands at 15,419 at present. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent.

A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added to the Ministry. The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303.