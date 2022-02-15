Centre to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine today

Hyderabad: The Centre will start receiving its first supply of 300 million doses of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, from Tuesday, a report by the Business Standard said.

The order for these doses was placed on August 21, 2021.

Biological E had already produced 250 million doses of Corbevax and aimed to finish the remaining doses in a few weeks, the report said.

Last year, the Centre had made an advance payment of ₹1,500 crore to the Hyderabad-based company to procure these doses, it added.

The supply of 300 million doses comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) recommended emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the ages of 12-18 subject to certain conditions.