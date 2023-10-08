Centre to Provide Funds to Registrar of Cooperatives of All States, UTs for Computerisation

New Delhi: The Government of India has taken several steps to strengthen all the cooperative societies of the country. In this regard, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has taken an important decision to computerize and empower the registrars of all 28 states and 8 union territories, and 1,851 Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) operating in 13 states.

On the lines of computerization scheme of all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the country, a centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for computerization of 1,851 units of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) of 13 states through a national unified software and computerization of offices of Registrar of Cooperatives of all States/Union Territories similar to Central Registrar.

A Central Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established for this scheme, which will work towards the successful implementation of the scheme. The total estimated expenditure for this scheme will be Rs. 225.09 crore.

The implementation of this scheme will not only enable people to quickly access services provided by the Cooperative Departments of the states and the offices of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) but will also bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time.