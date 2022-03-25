Centre To Introduce MCD Merger Bill In Parliament Today

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be introduced by Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha today.

Currently, the three MCDs have 272 wards.

On March 9, the state election commission deferred the announcement of the MCD elections schedule after the Centre sent a communication stating that it intends to merge the three civic bodies.

The unified municipal corporation, the sources said, will be a well-equipped entity for optimum and even utilisation of financial resources which will reduce mounting liabilities, expenditure on the functioning of the three municipal corporations and improve the civic services of the national capital. Some more amendments have also been cleared in the principal Act of 1957 to ensure more robust delivery architecture for greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic services for the people of Delhi, they said. The amendment provides for a unified municipal corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011. The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue generating potential of each corporation.