Centre To Hold All-Party Meeting Today Ahead Of Budget Session

New Delhi: The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on Monday ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 31st. The meeting will be held in the Parliament House Complex.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.

The government is likely to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth conduct of the Parliament session while the opposition parties are expected to raise their concerns during the meeting.

The Modi government is all set to present its last full-fledged Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on February 1. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

President Droupadi Murmu will address both houses in a joint session in the Central Hall on January 31. On the second day of the Session i.e. February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led 2.0 government in Lok Sabha. The Budget will be tabled later in Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament will skip Zero and Question Hour during the first two days of the Budget Session.

The bulletin also informed members that issues of ‘urgent public importance’ raised during Zero Hour will be taken up from February 2.