Centre to Create 5 New Districts in Ladakh, Says Home Minister

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that the Centre will establish five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The new districts — Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang — aim to enhance governance and deliver benefits directly to the people.

“Following PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has resolved to form five new districts in the union territory,” Shah tweeted. “The Modi government is dedicated to generating ample opportunities for Ladakh’s populace.”

This announcement follows the Leh Apex Body’s (LAB) declaration of a march from Leh to Delhi next month to prompt the Centre to continue discussions with Ladakh’s leaders regarding their four-point agenda.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), two distinct coalitions of various political, social, and religious groups, have been advocating for statehood, the extension of the Constitution’s sixth schedule, a prompt recruitment process with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts for the last four years.

Talks between Ladakh’s representatives and the central government concluded in March without a definitive resolution.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk announced the nonviolent march from Leh to the capital, stating that at least 100 volunteers, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, will begin the journey on September 1 and arrive in Delhi by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Lakruk noted that the march will proceed, albeit with a revised schedule, if volunteer numbers fall short of 100. “The Apex body decided to conduct the march two days ago. Considering the peak farming and tourism season, we might see fewer volunteers. We appeal to the public for support,” he said.