Centre To Convene All-Party Meet Tomorrow To Finalise Strategies For G-20 Meet

New Delhi: The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.