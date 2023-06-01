Centre To Constitute Peace Committee In Manipur

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Union Government has constituted a committee to probe into the incidents of violence in Manipur. The committee will be headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will also head a peace committee with members of Civil society, he said.

He mentioned that in the last month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. “I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur, and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of the Meitei and Kuki communities,” he added.

Announcing the peace committee, Shah said: “Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society.”

The Home Minister stated that the Manipur Government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased victims through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). Central Government to also give Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased victims through DBT, he added.

Shah stressed that several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate the violent incidents. “High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair,” he said.

According to the Home Minister, the Joint Secretary and Joint Director level officers of the Home Ministery and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state. The Central government has provided 8 teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state. 5 teams have already reached here and 3 others are on the way, he informed.