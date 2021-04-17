Centre taking adequate steps to contain coronavirus surge: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday said that step are taken to prevent the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The review meeting lasted for over three hours. Dr Harsh Vardhan also detailed the corresponding rise in Health Infrastructure to cope with the crisis.

The three-tier health infrastructure to treat COVID according to severity now includes 2084 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (of which 89 are under the Centre and the rest 1995 with States), 4043 Dedicated COVID Health Centres and 12,673 COVID Care Centres.

Detailing the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in each targeted segment of the population, Dr Harsh Vardhan also addressed the perceived issue of vaccine shortage. The Total Consumption of vaccines so far (wastage included) has been approximately 12 crore 57 lakh 18 thousand doses against the 14 crore 15 lakh doses provided by the Centre to the States.

About 1 crore 58 lakh doses are still available with the States while another 1 crore and 16 lakh 84 thousand are in pipeline, to be delivered by next week.

The issues of augmenting supply of oxygen cylinders; stepping up supply of Remdesivir in hospitals; adding to the ventilator stock; and enhanced supply of vaccine doses were raised by almost all the States and UTs.

Many of them raised the issue of dovetailing the Medical Oxygen supply lines and the capping of prices of essential drugs like Remdesivir which has been sold in the black market at exorbitant prices. Double mutant strain in Maharashtra was a key point of concern. The Delhi government requested for additional beds in central government hospitals as was done in 2020 to help tide over the emergent health crisis.

The notification of Home Ministry granting permission to the States to utilize up to 50% of their annual allocation of State Disaster Response Fund and that of the Union Health Ministry allowing for utilization of unspent pending balance under National Health Mission as on 1st April 2021 for COVID management purposes was re-iterated.

Large containment zones for achieving community quarantine were also suggested as a strategy.

Health Ministers of States/UTs including T. S. Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh), Satyendar Jain (Delhi), Dr. K. Sudhakar (Karnataka), Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh), Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra), Jai Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh), K.K. Shailaja (Kerala), Dr Raghu Sharma (Rajasthan) joined the high level review meeting.