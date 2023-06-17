Centre Takes Cognizance Of Similipal Forester Killing, Sends WCCB Team To Assist In Probe

Baripada: A poacher has been arrested while others have been identified in the Similipal forester shooting incident.

It was informed by the Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupendra Yadav.

Reacting to the concern of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Yadav stated he is deeply saddened at the death of the forest guard in the line of duty.

“I am deeply saddened at the loss of our fallen warrior in the line of duty. We salute his sacrifice and extend our heartfelt condolences,” he tweeted.

“MOEFCC has already taken cognisance of the matter and a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is being sent to support the State machinery,” he further wrote.

The minister also promised stringent action under the WLPA 1970 and IPC against all the accused.

“The accused have been identified and one of them has been taken into custody. A country-made gun has also been seized. Stringent action under the WLPA 1970 and IPC will be ensured by the enforcing agencies,” Yadav further mentioned.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed deep concern over the killing of forester by the poachers. Pradhan urged the Union Forest Minister and Odisha Chief Minister to take cognizance of the matter and act tough on the culprits.

45-year-old forester Mati Hansda was shot dead in an exchange of fire between poachers and forest personnel in Similipal santuary.

The incident occurred when a team of forest officials was patrolling the national park, an exchange of fire broke out between the forest personnel and six armed poachers at Badachachran beat house on Friday night.

Hansda was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by the poachers. He was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Hansda was posted at the Barahakumuda range in Simlipal.

Earlier on May 22, a forest guard was shot dead by a group of poachers at Simlipal Tiger Reserve.