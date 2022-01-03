Centre Suspends Biometric Attendance For All Govt Employees Amid Spike In COVID Cases

New Delhi: In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, the biometric attendance for government officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders, informed Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday.

“IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT by #DoPT: Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders (sic)”, the minister informed via Twitter.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT by #DoPT:

Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders.

Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022

“Under leadership of PM Narendra Modi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees,” Singh wrote in his second tweet.

decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees. 2/2 #DoPT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022

The announcement comes after India recorded over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the Omicron cases reached the 1,700 mark.