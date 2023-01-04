Centre sends 1,800 additional paramilitary troops to Jammu amid terror attacks

The Central Reserve Police Force will position an additional 1,800 personnel, or 18 companies, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri following the recent terror attacks in the union territory. The deployment was done on the instructions of the Home Ministry.

Of the additional companies, 10 will be sent from Delhi, while eight CRPF companies will be deployed very soon from nearby locations, reported news agency ANI.

Six people, including two children, were killed and several more were injured in two separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday and Monday.

Officials said that the explosion on Sunday took place near the house where four civilians were killed and many were injured by terrorists in a shootout.

Nearly a dozen people were reportedly injured in the two terror attacks since Sunday. The injured are being treated at a hospital in Jammu.