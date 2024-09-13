New Delhi: The government of India keeps a close watch on the prices of wheat and takes suitable appropriate interventions to ensure price stability for the consumers in the country.

A total production of 1129 LMT of wheat was recorded during Rabi 2024 and there is ample availability of wheat in the country.

In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on Wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories. The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2024 was issued on 24 June 2024 and was applicable until 31st March 2025 for all States and Union Territories.

As part of continuous efforts to moderate the prices of wheat, the Central Government has decided to revise the Wheat Stock limit as under:

Entities Existing Wheat Stock Limit Revised Wheat Stock Limit Traders/ Wholesalers 3000 MT 2000 MT Retailers 10 MT for each Retail outlet. 10 MT for each Retail outlet. Big Chain Retailers 10 MT for each outlet and 3000 MT at all their depot. 10 MT for each outlet and (10* total number of outlets) MT at all their depot. Processors 70% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2024-25. 60% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2024-25.

All wheat stocking entities are required to register on the wheat stock limit portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login) and update the stock position every Friday. Any entity that is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Sections 6 & 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In case the stocks held by the above entities are higher than the above-prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of the issue of the notification. Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring the enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country.