New Delhi: The Central Government has announced a significant revision in the wheat-rice ratio for ration card holders in nine states, including Odisha. This new rule, set to take effect from October, aims to address the changing dietary preferences and demands of the population.

The revised allocation will see an increase in the distribution of wheat by 35 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) across the states of Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal1. This adjustment comes in response to requests from state governments, including Odisha, which had earlier sought a higher wheat quota to meet local demand.

Under the new scheme, ration card holders in these states will receive a combination of wheat and rice, with the specific ratio adjusted to better reflect regional consumption patterns. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has assured that there will be no changes in cost-sharing, including food subsidy, intra-state transportation, and dealer’s margin.

Odisha’s Food and Consumer Welfare Minister had previously highlighted the need for this change, citing the growing preference for wheat among the state’s residents1. The revised allocation is expected to improve food security and provide more balanced nutrition to the beneficiaries.

The new distribution model will be implemented under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), ensuring that the increased wheat allocation does not affect the overall food subsidy budget.