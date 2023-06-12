tax devolution
Centre releases Rs 1.18 lakh crore as tax devolution to states; Odisha gets Rs 5,356 crore

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Centre today has released a total of Rs 1.18 lakh crore as the third tranche of tax devolution to States/UTs, including Rs 5,356 crore to Odisha.

The Union Government has released the 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280  crore on 12th June, 2023, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore.

One advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023 is being released to States to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for June 2023

Sl. No Name of State Total (₹ Crore)
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 4787
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2078
3 ASSAM 3700
4 BIHAR 11897
5 CHHATTISGARH 4030
6 GOA 457
7 GUJARAT 4114
8 HARYANA 1293
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 982
10 JHARKHAND 3912
11 KARNATAKA 4314
12 KERALA 2277
13 MADHYA PRADESH 9285
14 MAHARASHTRA 7472
15 MANIPUR 847
16 MEGHALAYA 907
17 MIZORAM 591
18 NAGALAND 673
19 ODISHA 5356
20 PUNJAB 2137
21 RAJASTHAN 7128
22 SIKKIM 459
23 TAMIL NADU 4825
24 TELANGANA 2486
25 TRIPURA 837
26 UTTAR PRADESH 21218
27 UTTARAKHAND 1322
28 WEST BENGAL 8898
  Grand Total 118280
Breaking