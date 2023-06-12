Centre releases Rs 1.18 lakh crore as tax devolution to states; Odisha gets Rs 5,356 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Centre today has released a total of Rs 1.18 lakh crore as the third tranche of tax devolution to States/UTs, including Rs 5,356 crore to Odisha.

The Union Government has released the 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore on 12th June, 2023, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore.

One advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023 is being released to States to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

State-wise breakup of amounts released is given below in the table:

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for June 2023