Centre Raises Concern Over Odisha’s COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has raised its concern over Odisha’s COVID-19 cases as three districts of the state still report a high positivity rate over the last week.

Balasore, Dhenkanal and Nuapada are three districts which have registered weekly positivity rate for the week ending on July 4 of more than 10%.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that though the State’s positivity rate is consistently declining and stands at 5.36% between June 28 and July 4, the district of Nuapada has shown a significant increase in positivity rate over the last week.

“It is a point of concern that presently, 3 districts of Odisha are reporting weekly positivity rate of more than 10% between June 28 to July 4,” Bhushan said in the letter.

The Ministry also expressed its concern over the increase in the number of COVID deaths reported by the State Government over the past 2 weeks and urged the State administration to focus on these highly infected districts and take necessary action at the earliest to keep the situation under control.