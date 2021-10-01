Centre Puts Hold On Minimum Qualification For Recruitment Of Assistant Professors

New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government has decided to put on hold the plan to make Ph.D. the minimum qualification for recruitment of assistant professors this year. The Ministry of Education has lifted the criteria temporarily to allow universities to fill the vacant post.

Education Ministry told news agency ANI, “Around 10,000 posts vacant in the Central universities including teaching and non-teaching staff and the ministry had given instruction to fill up this vacancy soon.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The ministry has put a temporary hold on PhD for assistant professor recruitment and PhD would not be mandatory for this post as of now but has not been cancelled.”

“Education Ministry had received several requests from candidates who wanted to apply for the post but were unable to fulfil their PhD requirement, asking to postpone the 2018 guidelines,” Education Minister said.

The move is expected to fill vacant teaching posts across higher education institutes faster.