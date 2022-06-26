Centre Provides ‘Y+’ Category Security To 15 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Report

New Delhi: Centre on Sunday reportedly provided Y+ security to 15 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The development comes a day after Eknath Shinde claimed the security cover provided to him and his family members and those of rebel MLAs were withdrawn by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed that his security cover was “illegally and unlawfully withdrawn as an act of revenge” by the MVA government. “That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this minister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons,” Shinde said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the MVA government had then refuted the security removal claims of Eknath Shinde and called it “baseless” .

Sources said that Ramesh Bornare,Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane,Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar,Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav,Pradeep Jaiswal,Sanjay Rathod,Dadaji Bhuse,Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar,Sandipan Bhumare have been provided CRPF’s security cover by the centre.

As per reports are believed, the rebel Eknath Shinde camp will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Deputy Speaker’s decision to remove him as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader.

Earlier today, Shinde called a meeting of the MLAs camping with him at a hotel in Assam’s Guwahati to discuss the strategy.