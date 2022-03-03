Centre Provides Additional Assistance To Five States Hit By Natural Disasters

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States and one Union Territory, which were affected by floods/ landslides during 2021.

This shows the resolve of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to help the people of the five states and one Union Territory who faced these natural disasters.

The HLC approved additional central assistance of Rs. 1,664.25 crore to five States from NDRF and Rs 17.86 crore to one Union Territory.

The break-up is as follows:-

Rs 351.43 crore to Andhra Pradesh;

Rs 112.19 crore to Himachal Pradesh;

Rs 492.39 crore to Karnataka;

Rs 355.39 crore to Maharashtra;

Rs 352.85 crore to Tamil Nadu; and

Rs 17.86 crore to UT of Puducherry

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs 4,645.92 crore to 8 States from NDRF.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States and Union Territories, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from them.