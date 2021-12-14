Centre Passes Bill To ‘Extend Tenure Of CBI Director’ Up To Maximum 5 Years

New Delhi: The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to extend the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh moved ‘The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ for consideration in Rajya Sabha.

The bill was later passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote as the entire Opposition walked out of the House seeking revocation of suspension of 12 suspended MPs. Earlier, on December 9, the Lok Sabha hs passed the bill.

In India, the tenure of the director CBI was fixed for two years.