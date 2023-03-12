Centre Opposes Same Sex Marriages In Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

According to ANI, the Centre has said in the affidavit that same-sex relationships and heterosexual relationships are clearly distinct classes that cannot be treated identically.

In the affidavit, the Centre apprises the top court that living together as partners by same-sex individuals, which is decriminalised now, is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children born out of the union.

Centre further mentioned that statutory recognition of marriage limited to heterosexual in nature, is the norm throughout history and is foundational to both the existence and continuance of the State. It said that there is no violation of fundamental rights due to the non-recognition of same-sex marriages.