Centre On ‘Alert Mode’ After SARS-CoV-2 RNA Found In Sewage Samples From Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RNA of SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in the sewage samples from Delhi and Mumbai.

According to news agency ANI, the health minister said the Centre is working on ‘alert mode’ to control the spread of Covid 19. He added that they are conducting environmental, sewage and human surveillance to monitor the situation.

Mandaviya further appealed to the people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Notably, this comes a day after Mandaviya held a meeting with the state health ministers to ascertain the Covid situation. He asked the states and UTs to follow the ‘test, track, treat and vaccinate’ strategy and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Mandaviya also asked the states to be alert and said that the Centre and states have to work in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous Covid waves.