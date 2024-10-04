New Delhi: In alignment with the ‘LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Ecomark Rules on 26th September 2024. It replaces the Ecomark scheme of 1991.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The scheme will encourage the demand for environment-friendly products aligning with the principles of ‘LIFE’, and promote lower energy consumption, resource efficiency and circular economy. The scheme seeks to ensure accurate labelling and prevent misleading information about products.

Products accredited under the Ecomark Scheme will adhere to specific environmental criteria, ensuring minimal environmental impact. It will build consumer awareness of environmental issues and encourage sustainable consumption. It will also motivate manufacturers to shift towards environmentally friendly production.

The scheme will be implemented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The scheme marks a significant step in promoting sustainable lifestyles and, through individual and collective decision-making, encourages sustainable consumption in India. It aligns with global sustainability goals and reflects the government’s commitment to conservation and protection of the environment.

The gazette notification can be accessed through the following link: –

https://moef.gov.in/storage/tender/1727787383.pdf

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related