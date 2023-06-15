Centre Lowers Import Duties on Refined Soybean and Sunflower Oil

New Delhi: In a surprising move, the Indian government has decided to lower the import duties on refined soybean oil and refined sunflower oil. This decision comes as a stark contrast to the market’s expectations, as many anticipated a duty hike. The objective behind this action is to curb food inflation, especially considering the recent decline in both domestic and international edible oil prices.

Furthermore, concerns about the 2023 southwest monsoon in an El Nino year and the upcoming elections have influenced the government’s decision-making process.

The import duty on refined soybean oil has been reduced from 17.5% to 12.5%, while a similar proportionate reduction has been implemented for refined sunflower oil. The unexpected decision to decrease duties has surprised market participants who were bracing themselves for an increase. Traders interpret this move as a reflection of the government’s significant concerns regarding food inflation, particularly in light of the approaching election year and uncertainties surrounding the 2023 southwest monsoon. The southwest monsoon has been significantly deficient, with a 53% shortfall recorded until June 14.

Despite the duty reduction, some traders believe that the duty differential between crude and refined soybean and sunflower oil remains substantial enough to discourage immediate shipments. Import duties on crude soybean oil, sunflower oil, and palm oil stand at approximately 5.50%. The government’s primary objective is to maintain the prices of edible oils under control. Although the lesser duty difference between crude and refined oils may have a temporary sentimental impact on the market, it is unlikely to result in a surge in shipments of refined oils due to commercial viability concerns.

Recent data reveals a considerable decline in the landed prices of imported edible oils in India. The price of imported palm oil is currently around $805 per tonne, marking a 46% decrease compared to the same period last year. Similarly, imported soybean oil is priced at around $970 per tonne, reflecting a 43% drop from last year, while imported sunflower oil is priced at approximately $860 per tonne, representing a significant 55% decrease from the previous year.