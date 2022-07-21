Centre Likely To Extend PMAY-Urban Mission Upto March 2024

New Delhi: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries.

Central assistance of ₹2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which ₹1,20,130 crore have been released.

A proposal seeking an extension of the Mission up to March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme up to 31 March 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration.

Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted.