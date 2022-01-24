Centre Launches Upgraded CGHS Website & MyCGHS App

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya digitally launched the revamped CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) website (www.cghs.gov.in) and mobile app, “MyCGHS”, today in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

“The launch of the revamped CGHS website linked with a mobile app is an important and timely step towards catering to India’s increasing digital penetration. The website has several updated features which shall hugely benefit more than 40 lakhs beneficiaries (both in-service and retired personnel) with real-time information from the convenience of their homes.”

He added that such a facility will enable healthcare services being delivered without venturing out, and is a timely innovative step during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. It is an important and timely step powered by India’s increasing digital penetration, he added.

The Health Minister added that the basket of services is enlarged with the revamped website. With the newly provided feature of tele-consultation, CGHS beneficiaries can seek expert advice directly through teleconsultation, he stated. With these improved facilities, CGHS aims to further increase its outreach to beneficiaries with ease of providing various facilities.

The new CGHS website and its extension as a Mobile Application called “MyCGHS”, with various beneficiary friendly features, have been designed for ease of service delivery for the beneficiaries within the safe confines of his home especially during the COVID pandemic.

Expressing her elation over this achievement, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that “this has come as a result of our understanding of the uses of digital media sources during the pandemic. In line with the Digital Health Mission, this new website has been launched so that beneficiaries can get the benefits at their convenience.” She further noted that “in future, this platform would be useful to cater the health-related information to the associated 40 lakhs beneficiaries.”

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) is the nodal healthcare provider to Central Government employees, pensioners and certain other category of beneficiaries and their dependents enrolled under the scheme.

It caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering all four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and Press and is unique of its kind due to the large volume of its beneficiary base and pan India presence providing healthcare through allopathic as well as indigenous systems of medicine.

In order to cater to India’s increasing digital penetration, CGHS has laid emphasis on delivery of services through various online channels.