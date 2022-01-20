Centre Issues Revised Covid Guidelines Masks For Children

New Delhi: In the ‘Revised Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of COVID-19, the health ministry said that the use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for those less than 18 years of age.

The health ministry also said that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below.

Those aged 6-11 years may wear it depending on the ability of the child to use a mask safely and appropriately under direct supervision of parents, it said.

Those aged 12 and above should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, the ministry said.

The guidelines were reviewed by a group of experts in view of the current surge that is mainly attributed to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is also a variant of concern.

Anticoagulants are not indicated routinely and all hospitalized children should be evaluated for risk of developing thrombosis and monitored for development of thrombosis, the ministry said.