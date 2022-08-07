Centre Is Working Against Spirit Of Cooperative Federalism: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today announced that he will be away from the meeting of the seventh governing council of NITI Ayog to be held tomorrow in Delhi.

Alleging that the centre is working against the spirit of cooperative federalism, he announced this at a media conference in Hyderabad this evening.

He has written a letter to this effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the recommendations of the NITI Ayog are not being implemented. He reiterated that the country as a nation can develop only when the states developed adding that strong and economically vibrant states alone can make the country strong.