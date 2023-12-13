Centre introduced certification of authenticity for Jute Products under Jute Mark India Logo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Textiles has introduced certification of authenticity for Jute Products with the unveiling of Jute Mark India Logo on 09th July 2022.

Jute Mark India provides collective identity and assurance on origin and quality for traditional jute & jute diversified products. So far, 55 vendors have registered for availing Jute Mark India Logo.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply today in the Lok Sabha.

The Government has approved an Umbrella scheme namely the National Jute Development Program (NJDP) with a total outlay of Rs 485.58 crore for implementation during 2021-22 to 2025-26 for overall development and promotion of the Jute Sector.

NJDP covers following schemes:

(i) Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise (Jute ICARE) –To introduce package of scientific methods of jute cultivation and retting exercises for improving fibre quality and productivity and reducing the cost of jute production and increasing farmers’ income.

(ii) Jute Resource cum Production Centre (JRCPC)- To spread jute diversification programme by providing trainings to new artisans and WSHGs for sustained employment for production of Jute Diversified Products (JDPs).

(iii) Jute Raw Material Bank (JRMB)- To supply jute raw material to jute artisans, MSMEs for production of JDPs at Mill Gate price.

(iv) Jute Retail Outlets (JRO) Scheme – To facilitate existing and new artisans / entrepreneurs for promotion and sale of JDPs through Retail Outlets / Showrooms.

(v) Jute Design Resource Centre (JDRC)- For designing and development of market worthy innovative jute diversified products and helping existing and new JDP manufacturers and exporters.

(vi) Product Diversification (R&D) Studies- To explore Research & Development in Textile and Non Textile Applications.

(vii) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme – To support Jute Mills and MSME JDP units for manufacturing and exporting JDPs and making them cost competitive in the international markets.

(viii) Capital Subsidy for Acquisition of Plant & Machinery (CSAPM)- For manufacturing (JDPs) and to facilitate modernization / upgradation of the existing Jute mills and MSME JDP Units.

(ix) Market Development Promotion activities (Domestic & Exports)- To support the JDP units for promotion and sale of JDPs, in the Domestic market and to registered jute exporters to boost export of jute goods. Development of Jute Mark Logo for Certification of Quality Jute Diversified products and Launching publicity campaign to popularize jute.

(x) Scholarship Scheme for the girl children of the workers of jute mills, JDP- MSMEs: To support girl children of the workers of Jute Mills/MSME-JDP Units in the form of incentives.