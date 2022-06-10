Centre Implements Revision Of Allowance For Risk & Hardships For Navy Personnel Deployed At Sea

A landmark decision has been taken by the Government of India to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for Risk & Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by personnel of the Indian Navy while being deployed at sea.

This will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated Naval personnel who are deployed for operations in High-Risk Areas, Anti-Piracy Operations, Maritime Security and IMBL Patrols etc, defending our maritime interests in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.