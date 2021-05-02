Centre ignored second Corona surge: Scientific Advisors

New Delhi: Scientific advisers said they had warned Centre of a second Covid surge, but it ignored their warning, according to reports.

The reports said a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned the officials as early as March of a new wave of coronavirus. They alleged that despite the warning the government did not impose any restrictions to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The world’s second-most populous country is now struggling to contain a second wave of infections much more severe than last year, which some scientists say is being accelerated by the new variant and another variant first detected in Britain.