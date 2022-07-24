Centre Holds High-level Meet On Monkeypox

New Delhi: Hours after the national capital reported the first case of Monkeypox, the Union ministry of health and family welfare held a high-level meeting.

Earlier in the day, Delhi reported its first case of the infection after a 31-year-old man with no likely history of foreign travel tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said, “A 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of Monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.”

Reported, the victim is undergoing treatment at the state-run LNJP hopsital.