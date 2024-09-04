Kolkata: The Centre has responded strongly to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Trinamool Congress and BJP joined forces to pass the ‘Aparajita’ anti-rape Bill in the state assembly. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Banerjee of politicizing the tragic death of a woman doctor by introducing the bill, which seeks to impose stricter penalties for rape, including capital punishment for cases resulting in death or leaving the victim in a vegetative state.

Rijiju highlighted that the central government had already passed stringent laws in 2018 to address heinous crimes like rape, which included the establishment of fast-track special courts for quicker trials. He criticized the West Bengal government for not consenting to this scheme despite multiple communications over the years.

The ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill’ aims to expedite investigations and trials, with provisions for completing probes within 21 days and involving women officers in the investigation process. The bill, which has received unanimous support in the state assembly, now awaits approval from the governor and the President.

Banerjee, expressing solidarity with protesters, called rape a national shame and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect women. The opposition BJP, while supporting the bill, continued to demand Banerjee’s resignation over the handling of the case.

This development marks a significant moment in West Bengal’s legislative efforts to combat sexual violence, reflecting the ongoing political tensions between the state and central governments.