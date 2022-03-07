Centre Has No Plan For Students Stranded In Ukraine; Only Does PR: Rahul Gandhi
By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that it has no plan for the return of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Government of India (GOI) has no plan for Rupee at an all-time low, record unemployment and inflation, students stranded in Ukraine and China occupying our territory. Modi Government = Only PR,”

Gandhi said that Central Government has no plan for the return of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine or on China, unemployment, inflation and the fall of the rupee while accusing it of only indulging in public relations.

