Centre Forms Expert Panel To Probe Ramban Tunnel Collapse

New Delhi: The Centre has formed an expert panel to investigate the tunnel collapse incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Ramban district which killed 10 labourers on Thursday night.

The constitution of the committee was ordered by union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

The three-member panel has JT Shahu, professor in the department of civil engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as its chairperson and a chief engineer from the office of the director general of Border Roads and Vinod Shukla, MD of FGS Consultants, who is also a member of MoRTH’s expert committee on tunnels, as members.

Three days after the incident, the MoRTH on Sunday issued a statement saying it is yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incidence was due to the work being executed or due to natural reasons.