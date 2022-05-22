Ramban Tunnel Collapse
National

Centre Forms Expert Panel To Probe Ramban Tunnel Collapse

By Pragativadi News Service
48

New Delhi: The Centre has formed an expert panel to investigate the tunnel collapse incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Ramban district which killed 10 labourers on Thursday night.

The constitution of the committee was ordered by union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

The three-member panel has JT Shahu, professor in the department of civil engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as its chairperson and a chief engineer from the office of the director general of Border Roads and Vinod Shukla, MD of FGS Consultants, who is also a member of MoRTH’s expert committee on tunnels, as members.

Three days after the incident, the MoRTH on Sunday issued a statement saying it is yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incidence was due to the work being executed or due to natural reasons.

Pragativadi News Service 4020 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking