New Delhi: In a bid to alleviate rising tomato prices in the retail market, the Secretary, of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nidhi Khare flagged off the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg here today.

NCCF has initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidized rate of Rs.65 per kilogram. The intervention is to protect consumers from recent increases in tomato prices and prevent windfall gains for intermediaries. NCCF is also continuously supplying onions from the government buffer at Rs.35 per kg to retail consumers in major cities across the country.

The retail price of tomatoes has seen an unwarranted increase in recent weeks despite continuous arrival in mandis in good quantities. Rains and high humidity due to prolonged monsoon in major producing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are reported to have led to quality concerns in recent weeks. The possible role of market intermediaries in the current price rise in this high-demand festive season may not be ruled out.

NCCF’s intervention demonstrates its commitment to promoting fair trade practices, ensuring price stability, and safeguarding consumer interests. By directly engaging with farmers and offering tomatoes at a discounted rate, the organization is playing a crucial role in mitigating the impact of price fluctuations on consumers.

All senior officers of the Department along with Sh. Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary & MD NCCF, Sh. I.S. Negi, Senior Economic Advisor and Dr. Kamkhenthang Guite, Economic Advisor were present during the launch of the retail sale of tomatoes. This initiative aims to benefit consumers in various locations across the country, providing them with a more affordable option for this essential commodity.

Locations Mobile Vans in Delhi NCR:

South Extension CGO Krishi Bhawan Gate no-1 NCUI Complex Dwarka sector 1 Rohini Sector 2 Parliament Street R.K Puram Sector 10 Jasola Kaka Nagar Yamuna Vihar-C Block Model Town Preet Vihar INA Market Mehrauli Moti Nagar Kali Baadi Najafgarh Mayapuri Lodhi Colony Nehru Place Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Patel Chowk Metro Station New Friends colony Munirika Nangal Raya Daulakuan Karol Bagh Rajouri garden Malviya Nagar Saket Ghitorni Sarvpriya Vihar Harkesh Nagar Kalka ji Sadik Nagar Modern Town Chandni Chowk ITO Badarpur border Uttam nagar Okhla Phase-2 Karkarduma Shastri park Kidwai Nagar Phase-1 Kashmere Gate Daryaganj Shalimar Bagh Shahdara Dilshad Garden

