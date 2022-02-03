Centre Flags Off 1000th Trip Of Central Railway’s Kisan Rail

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India flagged off the 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway from Savda, Maharashtra to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi through weblink on Thursday.

The train from Savda to Adarsh Nagar Delhi had 23 coaches in which 453 tons of banana were transported. So far, 3.45 lacs farm produce has been transported in 1000th Kisan Rail from Central Railway.

While addressing the gathering Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that our country is agriculture oriented and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi implemented number of initiatives for betterment of farmers.

He also said transportation of perishables such as fruits and vegetables to markets at distant places at reasonable cost to get better price through Kisan Rail was one such scheme. Shri Tomar also said that he is very happy to be present on this occasion of flagging off of 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway as he was present on the occasion of flagging off of 1st Kisan Rail and 100th Kisan Rail at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways said that Hon’ble Prime Minister always keeps the farmer at center of focus and initiated various steps for the betterment of farmers.

Kisan Rail is one such initiative which allows farmers to transport their agriculture produce to distant market places economically and quickly.

He also mentioned with pride about the banana of Jalgaon which has got GI-Tag.

He further congratulated the farmers of Jalgaon and appealed to come forward with suggestions, if any, for further improvement.