Centre Finally Bowed Down To Farmers’ Pressure: Oppositions

New Delhi: Opposition parties have termed the Central government’s decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws as a victory for farmers of the country.

While veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said that the decision was impelled by fear of elections rather than a change of policy or heart, Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “arrogance” bowed down to the Satyagraha of farmers.

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!” Gandhi tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee led the TMC government congratulated protesting farmers on the repeal of the three farm laws.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and said,'”My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you.”

“This is YOUR VICTORY,” she wrote, adding, “My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.”

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the lives of 700 farmers could have been saved, had the farm laws been repealed sooner after the Prime Minister announced the decision to repeal three Central farm laws.

This is the first time in India’s history that the government is taking back three laws due to agitation, the Aam Admi Party leader added.

“I congratulate all farmers in the country. Their agitation yielded results. Had this been done sooner lives of 700 farmers could’ve been saved. Still, this is big. Perhaps for the first time in India’s history, Government is taking back 3 laws due to agitation,” Kejriwal told the mediapersons during his visit at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, which share power in Maharashtra, on Friday said the government had to finally bow down before the agitating farmers.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “For the first time, the ‘mann ki baat’ of people has come out of PM Modi’s mouth. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bend before the farmers’ pressure.”