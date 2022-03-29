Centre Extends Import Of Tur & Urad Under ‘Free Category’ For Another Year

New Delhi: In yet another proactive and pre-emptive measure to augment domestic availability and stabilize prices of essential food commodities, the Centre today notified the decision to keep the import of Tur and Urad under ‘Free category’ till March 31, 2023.

The decision has put to rest the speculations regarding the import policy regime for Tur and Urad in the coming financial year (2022-23) and it also signals a stable policy regime that will benefit all the stakeholders. The measure will ensure seamless import of these pulses to augment the domestic availability. It is expected that sufficient availability of these pulses will make them available to the consumer at affordable prices.

The Government had allowed the import of Tur, Urad, and Moong under the ‘Free category’ w.e.f May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports. The Free regime in respect of import of Tur and Urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned Departments/organization.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the All India Average Retail Price of Tur Dal as reported on 28.03.2022 is Rs.102.99 per kilogram, which is a drop of 2.4% from the price of Rs. 105.46 per kilogram on 28.03.2021. The All India Average Retail Price of Urad Dal as reported on 28.03.2022 is Rs. 104.3 per kilogram, which is 3.62% less than the price of Rs.108.22 per kilogram on 28.03.2021.