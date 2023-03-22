Centre extends deadline to link Aadhaar card with voter ID to 31 March 2024

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with Voter ID to March 31, 2024 from April 1, 2023. A notification to this effect was published yesterday.

The Law Ministry had earlier clarified that linking Aadhaar with Voter ID is voluntary and consent of the elector is required to be obtained to link the same.

The issue is pending consideration before the Supreme Court.

In June 2022, the Ministry had notified rules for allowing existing voters to use their Aadhaar number to authenticate the entry in the electoral roll.

The Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules, 2022, made by the Central Government in exercise of powers under Section 28 of the Representation of the People Act, after consulting the Election Commission of India, has a special provision for this purpose.

Rules 26B of the Rules state as follows : Special provision for providing Aadhaar number by existing electors.— Every person whose name is listed in the roll may intimate his Aadhaar number to the registration officer in Form 6B in accordance with sub-section (5) of section 23 of the Act.

Form 6B is the application form by which a voter can inform the Aadhaar number for the purpose of electoral roll authentication.