Centre Extends Cut-Off Date For Odisha Farmers’ Enrollment Under PMFBY For Kharif 2023 Till Aug 5

Bhubaneswar: The Central Government has further extended the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Phasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for Kharif 2023 up to 5th August in Odisha.

Loanee & non-loanee farmers can now register through Banks/PACS/LAMPCS, CSCs, Insurance Company agents, and NCIP Portal before the 5th of August. Notably, the Odisha Govt has decided to bear farmers’ insurance share up to 2ha.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, in a letter to the Director of Agriculture & Food Production of Odisha, informed that the Centre has extended the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2023 up to 5th August after considering the request by Odisha government.

The Centre observed that the implementing Insurance Companies i.e. AIC of India. Future General, SBI General Insurance and Reliance General Insurance Company operating in the state of Odisha have also consented to the extension of the cut-off date via email, to ensure maximum coverage of the farmers as well.

Taking into consideration the interest of the farmers in the State, the Government approved extending the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers for all crops notified under PMFBY from 31st July 2023 to 5th August 2023. The Govt of India premium share shall be payable during the extended period, the letter read.

The Centre also urged the Odisha Government to take utmost care in eliminating moral hazards and anti-selection during the extended period, in compliance with the Operational Guidelines.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Arabinda K Padhi, Principal Secretary Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment had written a letter to the CEO of PMFBY to extend the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2023 citing the inability of farmers to enrol themselves due to delay in notification and implementation new technologies.