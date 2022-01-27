Centre Extends COVID 19 Curbs Till Feb 28

New Delhi: In view of the wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28.

In a communication to all states and Union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals.

Bhalla said in the letter to the chief secretaries,“It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance.”

He reiterated that given the current situation all the states and Union Territories must observe all precautions and not let their guard down.

“Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level,” Bhalla said.

“I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new variant of concern (Omicron) and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the Union home secretary added.