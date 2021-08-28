Centre Extends COVID-19 Containment Measures Till Sept

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday extended the nationwide Covid-19 restrictions till September 30 and asked states to continue focus on 5-fold strategy – test-track-treat-vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Issuing the guidelines, the Centre asked states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering during the upcoming festival season and, if necessary, impose local restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states, Home secretary Ajay Bhalla said ” In the exercise of powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure compliance to the containment measures for Covid, as conveyed vide the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will remain in force up to September 30.”

The overall pandemic situation at the national level now appears to be largely stable, except for the localised spread of virus in a few states.The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continued to remain a matter of concern, said the MInister.

Highlighting that the weekly enforcement data received from across the country with regard to wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distancing norms and imposition of fines indicated a downward trend, the Home Secretary asked the state governments and UT administrations to augment their efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease. “Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour is essential for tackling the pandemic on a sustained basis,” he added.

Bhalla said, “The states and UTs are further advised to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festival season, and if required, impose local restrictions with a view to curbing such large gatherings. We need to continue our focus on the five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

“The country has made significant progress in vaccination. The states and the UTs should continue their vaccination programme so as to inoculate the maximum number of eligible persons,” he said, adding that it must be ensured that areas having no virus or low virus transmission are adequately protected by progressively ramping up testing and other surveillance measures.