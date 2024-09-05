New Delhi: The Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group have formally renewed their Ceasefire Agreement for an additional year, starting from September 8, 2024.

This extension is set to last until September 7, 2025, as a part of the continuous efforts to secure enduring peace in Nagaland with the proactive involvement of the Naga populace.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the continuation of the ceasefire is dependent on the strict observance of the Ceasefire Ground Rules, which have been jointly established and endorsed by both entities.

These regulations are open to reassessment and modification through a joint process by both the Government of India and the NSCN(K) Niki group. The formal signing of the agreement by representatives of both parties took place today, September 4, 2024, reinforcing their dedication to peace and stability in the area.