Centre enhances financial support to open Ayush colleges from Rs 9 cr to Rs 70 cr

New Delhi: The central government has increased the financial support from Rs 9 crore to Rs 70 crore to ensure more Ayush colleges are opened across the country, Union Minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Saturday.

The Minister was addressing a conference on ‘Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems: Education, Entrepreneurship & Employment Focus on North eastern States’ in Guwahati.

The Union minister said that there are only a few Ayush colleges in the North-East and the Indian traditional medicine systems can only be popularised by making available more qualified practitioners.

“For this purpose, more Ayush teaching colleges may be required to come up in the North East States. Earlier under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission provided financial support of Rs.9 crores to state governments to open new Ayush colleges. Now, the Government of India has enhanced this amount to Rs.70 crore. States may identify the land and manpower for this purpose and avail this opportunity as per the guidelines of the NAM,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal added that the Ministry of Ayush has also accorded in-principle approval for upgrading the Government Ayurvedic College, Jalukbari, Assam as the Centre of Excellence with the support of up to Rs 10 crore. He said that his Ministry provides Rs. 5 crore to upgrade the under-graduate teaching colleges and Rs. 6 crores to improve the infrastructure of post graduate institutions.

The minister also announced the starting of a Panchkarma Technician course affiliated to Health Sector Skill Council – National Skill Development Corporation at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati with 10 seats for 10+2 students to produce skilled manpower for Panchkarma therapy in NE region and enhance the employment opportunities in that part of the country.

“Career opportunities in the Ayush sector for professionals of all disciplines have increased dramatically during recent years. Moreover, consequent to these efforts, faith in the Ayush cesystems has been restored among communities worldwide,” Sonowal said. He added that Ayush has a great potential to cater to a large number of healthcare needs of people and contribute to the growth and development of this country.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology and Information & Broadcasting in the Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, was the guest of honour at the conference.

The Ministry of Ayush had earlier this month successfully held a landmark conference of Ayush ministers of all north-eastern states and deliberated upon the developing the infrastructure for popularizing Ayush stream in the region. Today’s conference was the next step with experts discussing the education and career opportunities in Ayush.

The presentation on ‘Career Opportunities, Education in Ayurveda’ was made by Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari, Chairperson of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). It was followed by session on Career opportunity and Exploration of Potential of Ayush in North Eastern States. In this session, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director, National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur gave a lecture on ‘Education & Career Opportunities in Ayurveda in North Eastern States’ and Dr. N. Srikanth, Director General, CCRAS, New Delhi spoke on ‘Research & Development in North Eastern States India’.

There was a special address by Mrs. Indrani Mahto, Manager, Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, on ‘Entrepreneurship in Ayush sector ‘Start Up’.

Lecture on ‘Career Opportunities in Homeopathy; Industrial Perspective in North Eastern States’ was given by Dr. Subhas Singh, Director, NIH, Kolkata; lecture on ‘Career Opportunities Education in Homeopathy in North Eastern States was given by Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain, Secretary, NCH, New Delhi and ‘Research & Development and Public Health in North East India’ was given by Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, NIH, Kolkata.

Similarly, a lecture on ‘Research Education and Career Opportunity in Unani’ was given by Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, New Delhi; on ‘Research Education and Career Opportunity in Siddha’ was given by Prof. Dr. K. Kanakavalli, Director General, CCRS, Chennai; on ‘Research Education and Career Opportunity in Sowa-Rigpa’ by Dr. Padma Gurmeet, Director, NRIS, Leh and ‘Research Education and Career Opportunity in Yoga & Naturopathy’ was given by Dr. Raghvendra Rao, Director, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, New Delhi. This session is followed by presentation of representatives of Ayush Industries on ‘Career opportunity & Entrepreneurship: Industry perspective’ which followed Interactive Session with Ayush Students and Scholars from different areas of North eastern states.

About 250 participants, including the officials from the Ministry of Ayush, Ayush Institutes and Research Councils and Ayush Colleges in NE States attended the conference.