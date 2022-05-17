Centre Eases Restrictions On Wheat Exports
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday eased the ban on wheat exports by allowing consignments handed over for inspection or registered in the Customs Department’s systems by May 13 to go through.
According to this order, this restriction would not apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through Letter of Credit as well as in situations where permission is granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.
The order served three main purposes: ensure India’s food security and check inflation, it helps other countries facing food deficit, and it maintains India’s reliability as a supplier. The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies.
