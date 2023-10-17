Centre earns over Rs 117-cr revenue in 1st two weeks of ongoing Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0 by disposing scrap

New Delhi: The Government has earned an impressive revenue of more than Rs 117 crore in the first two weeks of the ongoing Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0, just by disposing of scrap, informed the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, after reviewing the progress of the campaign at the end of the first two weeks.

In addition, this has also resulted in making available office space measuring 32.54 lakh square feet of space having been cleared and made available for use after clearing the junk, the Minister said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), being the nodal agency, while reviewing the progress of Week 2 of Special Campaign 3.0, in New Delhi today. He appreciated the progress achieved in minimizing pendency and institutionalizing Swachhata in the period October 2-14, 2023, during the campaign that is being implemented in all Government offices across the country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, massive participation is being witnessed across Ministries/Departments and their field/outstation offices. He reiterated the focus of the campaign is to cover offices with public interface. He urged Ministries/Departments to adopt a saturation approach in the implementation of the Campaign to cover all outstation offices/defence establishments and PSUs in all parts of the country.

The Special Campaign 3.0, in its second week, has been holistic in size and scale, and witnessed widespread participation from offices across the country. More than 1.47 lakh sites have been covered and 32.54 lakh square feet of space has been freed. The efforts of thousands of officials and citizens have created a mass movement for Swachhata in Government offices.

The Special Campaign 3.0 has been reviewed by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to the Government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation.

Field visits to Central Govt. Offices in Mumbai – Western Naval Command HQ, Textile Commissioner Officer, Addl. DGFT Office, GPO Mumbai, CSMT Mumbai Railway Station were undertaken by Secretary, DARPG Shri V. Srinivas on 12th October 2023.

The Progress of Special Campaign 3.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal (https://scdpm.nic.in/) on a daily basis. Regular review meetings are held under the Chairmanship of Secretary, DARPG with nodal officers to review the progress of the campaign. The Special Campaign 3.0 has gained significant traction in social media with over 6,000 tweets by Ministries/Departments, 450 tweets by DARPG handle, 450 infographics on #SpecialCampaign3.0 and issue of 150 press releases.

Upto the 2nd week of Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd-14th October, 2023, the following progress has been achieved: Swachhata Campaign sites – 1,47,757; Records management files reviewed (physical files + e-Files) 17,92,630; Space freed (lakh sq.ft) 32.54; Revenue earned (Rs. In Crore) 117.33, etc.

Amongst the best practices that emerged in second week of Special Campaign 3.0: Department of Posts: Wall art at Bengaluru Post Office; Ministry of Culture: Tree House at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh; Department of Telecommunications: Independent Public Grievance Dashboard; Department of Land Resources: Lectures on Health & Wellbeing.

During the first two weeks of the campaign, 2,12,459 Public grievances & Appeals have been redressed while 1,403 MPs’ references were also replied.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the reduction in pendency over the years through adoption of Special Campaign and called on all officials to sustain the momentum to achieve 75% targets by end of Week 3. Special Campaign 3.0 concludes on October 31st, 2023 with the beginning of Evaluation phase in 1st week of November.