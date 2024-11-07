New Delhi: In response to the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the central government has announced a significant increase in penalties for stubble burning.

This move aims to curb the harmful practice that contributes substantially to the region’s deteriorating air quality.

Under the new regulations, farmers will face doubled fines based on the size of their landholdings. Those with less than two acres will be fined Rs 5,000, up from the previous Rs 2,500. Farmers with land between two to five acres will now pay Rs 10,000, while those with more than five acres will face a penalty of Rs 30,000. These measures are part of the amended Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Rules of 2023.

The decision comes as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to surpass hazardous levels, often exceeding 400. Stubble burning, particularly in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, has been identified as a major contributor to the seasonal spike in pollution levels. The government hopes that the increased fines will deter farmers from burning crop residue and encourage the adoption of more sustainable practices.

Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged farmers to cease stubble burning and utilize government-provided equipment for sustainable stubble management. The government has also been promoting the use of subsidized machinery to help farmers manage crop residue without resorting to burning.

While stubble burning is a significant factor, experts like environmentalist Sunita Narain point out that persistent sources of pollution within Delhi, such as transportation and industrial emissions, also play a crucial role in the city’s poor air quality. The government’s comprehensive approach aims to address both immediate and long-term sources of pollution.