Centre Delhi CM Kejriwal To Meet Akhilesh Yadav Today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow today amid efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to seek support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Tomorrow, I and Bhagwant Mann Sahib will meet Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow to seek support for the rights of the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinance of the Central government.”