Centre brushes aside speculations on fresh COVID vaccines orders

New Delhi: The Union Government has brushed aside media reports as false and frivolous that any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines has not been placed.

The news reports suggested that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021.

It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs. 1732.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021.As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

Additionally, 100% advance of Rs. 787.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 772.50 cr) was released on 28.04.2021 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 05 crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date against the last order of 02 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

Therefore, to say that fresh orders have not been placed by the Centre is not correct.

As of 2nd May 2021, the Union Government has provided over 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs free of cost. Over 78 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 56 lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days.

The reports said under the Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Govt of India would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines & would continue to make it available to the State Governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.